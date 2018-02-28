Wednesday, February 28, 2018

Local Art Studio Hosts Fundraiser to Benefit The Animal Rescue League of Iowa

2/28/2018

WHAT: Bottle & Bottega in Des Moines is bringing together local pet-loving residents and community members for an imaginative “Paint Your Pet” event…a gathering to paint, toast, sip and celebrate the beloved four-legged friends in our lives, and it’s all for a good cause. A portion of the event’s proceeds will go to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. 

WHY: The Humane Society of Des Moines is dedicated to ending animal homelessness and providing care and comfort for companion animals in need. Their adoption programs, affordable veterinary services, community outreach efforts and volunteer opportunities are essential to the health and well being of animals across Iowa.

WHEN: Thursday, March 8

TIME: 6-9 p.m.

WHERE: Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 5452 N.E. 22nd St., Des Moines

WHO: This event is open to the public with limited registration/seating. The price is $45 per person.

