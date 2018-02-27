Just Released

KESHA, PHANTOGRAM AND MORE TO PLAY 80/35 MUSIC FESTIVAL IN DES MOINES

DES MOINES (February 27, 2018) — 80/35, presented by Coca-Cola, returns on Friday and Saturday, July 6 and 7, 2018 in downtown Des Moines’ Western Gateway Park. The 11th annual non-profit music festival will feature headliners Kesha and Phantogram. More than forty acts will perform at 80/35, and a second wave of artists will be announced in early spring.

International pop star Kesha and indie electronic duo Phantogram will headline. The 2018 festival also features Australian indie rocker Courtney Barnett, Minneapolis hip-hop mainstays Atmosphere and indie rockers Car Seat Headrest.

Plus, Many More Bands To Be Announced.

As the signature event of the non-profit Des Moines Music Coalition, 80/35 proceeds are invested back into the community through programs that work to enhance music tourism in Des Moines and to build a stronger and more diverse music scene. These programs include summer music camps and after-school programming for middle school students, Music University, a conference to connect local musicians with music industry experts, music showcases including Little BIG Fest and Gross Domestic Product, general resources for musicians and advocacy for issues important to the music scene.

On sale now at 80-35.com.

Two-Day General Admission – $75

VIP Two-Day Pass – $195 – includes VIP Lounge by Main Stage with shaded areas, air-conditioned bathrooms, discount mixed drinks, beer & wine, 6 free drinks, 2 food vouchers (meals served each evening in VIP Lounge), free access to Lagunitas Lounge and $5 off 80/35 merch

Lagunitas Lounge – $20 – the only place at 80/35 with select Lagunitas beers, mixed drinks and wine. DMMC members and VIP pass holders get free entry.

About DMMC

The Des Moines Music Coalition (DMMC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and collaborative movement committed to building a stronger and more diverse live music community in Greater Des Moines. Through our mission to support and cultivate Iowa’s music economy, our vision is to establish and maintain Des Moines as a nationally recognized music city. Learn more and become a DMMC member at http://desmoinesmc.com.

80/35 is made possible through support by volunteers, donors, and our generous sponsors, including Des Moines Music Coalition, Coca-Cola Atlantic Bottling, YUP!, Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, Coors Light, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Hy-Vee, Kum & Go, Nationwide, Polk County, Wells Fargo, Meredith Corporation, Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau, Principal, MidAmerican Energy, Mini of Des Moines, businessolver, Greater Des Moines Partnership, Jasper Winery, Sazerac, Iowa Public Radio, Saturday Mfg., On Pitch, Ingenuity, Volunteer Local, Bravo, Dart, CenturyLink.