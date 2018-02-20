Just Released

JENNA BROWNLEE NAMED 2017 DES MOINES CREATIVE OF THE YEAR

GREATER DES MOINES, IA — Greater Des Moines Partnership Senior Graphic Designer Jenna Brownlee was named 2017 Des Moines Creative of the Year at an event held Thursday, Feb. 15.

The Award is part of the 2017 YP of the Year Awards hosted by the Des Moines Register and the Young Professionals Connection, an initiative of The Partnership. The annual recognition, which took place at The Grand Hall at The Temple for Performing Arts, recognizes a person who is pushing creativity in his or her own personal and professional life, whether it be art, graphic design, music, food styling, interior design, architecture or another area of work or study.

Brownlee was recognized for creatively promoting the region through her work at The Partnership, her volunteer activities and the small business she owns, Jenna Brownlee Design. Brownlee has also created several murals throughout Iowa and Greater Des Moines (DSM) including in Downtown DSM and at the Des Moines International Airport. She has also donated designs to many charitable organizations in DSM.

“Jenna’s impact on DSM USA is tangible and can be seen through her creativity and leadership,” said Partnership Chief Strategy Officer Tiffany Tauscheck. “She is incredibly skilled, and we are fortunate to have her artistic talents contributing to the promotion of our region to national audiences.”

To view the full list of 2017 YP of the Year Award winners, click here.

