THE DIXIE DREGS TO PERFROM AT HOYT SHERMAN PLACE ON APRIL 12

Critically acclaimed and six-time GRAMMY®-Award nominated musical virtuosos, the Dixie Dregs (a.k.a The Dregs), are gearing up for a national U.S. tour starting February 28. The performances will mark the first time in 40 years the original band — Steve Morse (guitar), Andy West (bass), Allen Sloan(violin), Steve Davidowski (keyboards) and Rod Morgenstein (drums) — will share the stage.

For guitar aficionados, Steve Morse needs no introduction, and his place in the pantheon of guitar greats is certain. But in fact, his career started with the Dixie Dregs. The band traces its true beginnings to the band Dixie Grit, which started in a Georgia high school with Steve on guitar and Andy West on bass. Dixie Grit morphed into the Dixie Dregs at the University of Miami School of Music, where Allen Sloan (violin) and Rod Morgenstein (drums) joined up with Steve and Andy, who were the “dregs” of Dixie Grit.

After graduation from the University of Miami School of Music , the band moved to Augusta where Steve Davidowski (keyboards) completed the band. The band paid its dues and honed its skills playing in bars and venues throughout the South in the mid-70’s. They established themselves in the firmament of American instrumental music, seamlessly fusing rock with progressive and jazz elements to create a uniquely instrumental-driven style that has stood the test of time.

Based on a short demo and a tip from former Allman Brothers keyboardist Chuck Leavell along with legendary Allman/Dregs tour manager Twiggs Lyndon, Capricorn Records signed the Dixie Dregs to record “Free Fall” (1977). The success and critical acclaim of “Free Fall” announced the Dixie Dregs to the world, and after its release, they would become a cult-favorite band that would have a lasting influence on much of modern rock.