Just Released

Iowa Takes Home National Best Bagger Title

Iowa’s representative in the Best Bagger Contest, Fareway’s Trevor DeForest, took home the national title yesterday. The contest took place at 7 p.m. CST at The Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas. Video segments of the competition featuring Trevor can be found on Fareway’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/farewaystores/

DeForest, 35, who grew up in Osceola and currently lives in Maquoketa, brings home a seventh national title for Iowa, and the first since 2000. He also received a $10,000 grand prize.

DeForest has close to 21 years of bagging experience and works as assistant manager at Fareway’s Maquoketa store, where his duties still include bagging groceries. DeForest has an Associate’s Degree from Des Moines Area Community College and began working at Fareway in Osceola at the age of 14 as a part-time bagger/stocker.

DeForest raced against other state champions from across the country to bag identical grocery orders of approximately 35 commonly purchased items into three reusable grocery bags. Competitors were scored on speed, weight distribution among bags, and proper item arrangement.