Monday, February 12, 2018

Just Released

Jackson Browne Comes to the Des Moines Civic Center

2/12/2018

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Performing Arts is pleased to announce that singer-songwriter and musician, Jackson Browne, will stop at the Civic Center as part of his Midwest tour on June 21, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to Jackson Browne will go on sale Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 at 9 a.m. and can be purchased at DMPA.org, the Civic Center Ticket Office, and by phone at 515-246-2300.

Accompanying Jackson on the road in the Midwest are band mates Bob Glaub (bass), Mauricio Lewak (drums), Shane Fontayne (guitar), Alethea Mills (Vocals), Chavonne Stewart (vocals), Jeff Young (keyboards) and the acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz (guitar, lap steel, pedal steel).

For more tour details, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com.

2018 JACKSON BROWNE Full Band Tour Dates: 

JUNE

  5         Cincinnati, OH               PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

  8         Sterling Heights, MI       Michigan Lottery Amp. at Freedom Hill

  9         Northfield Park, OH       Hard Rock Rocksino

11         Indianapolis, IN             Murat Theatre

12         Louisville, KY                The Kentucky Center – Whitney Hall

16         Milwaukee, WI               Riverside Theatre

18         Bayfield, WI                  Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

19         Minneapolis, MN            State Theatre

21         Des Moines, IA             Civic Center

22         Lincoln, NE                   Pinewood Bowl Theater

24         Kansas City, MO           Kansas City Music Hall

25         St Louis, MO                 Peabody Opera House

For additional information about Jackson Browne, please visit DMPA.org.

