Grimes Lions Club to Host Community Breakfast Feb. 10

Grimes, IA — The Grimes Lions Club will host a free will offering community breakfast on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 10 , 2018. French toast, sausage, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs and drinks will be served from 6:30-10 a.m. The breakfast will be held at the Grimes Community Complex, which is located at 410 S.E. Main Street, Grimes, in the heart of the Grimes Governors District.

Proceeds from this event will be used to fund a variety of great causes throughout the community. The Lions Club is most recognized for the work that they do in the effort to end preventable blindness, but they also support many other local community betterment initiatives. Additional event and organization details can be found at www.grimeslions.com .