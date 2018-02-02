Just Released

Des Moines Community Playhouse’s 100th Season Announcement Party

The Des Moines Community Playhouse has the most celebrating, eye-popping, song-singing, 100-year loving, big-doings season ever. The theatre’s 100th season includes four musicals, plus drama, comedy, and family shows. Be part of the excitement as the titles are revealed at the 2018-19 Season Announcement Party, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. The party is free, but reservations are required by Feb. 20 at dmplayhouse.com.



The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour featuring light hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and live music from Francine Griffith. The official announcement of the season line-up by Playhouse artistic director, John Viars, takes place at 6:15 p.m.



The Playhouse is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



Playhouse season tickets go on sale Mar. 15, 2018, online at dmplayhouse.com and at the Playhouse ticket office.