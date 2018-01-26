Just Released

Pedaler’s Jamboree Iowa Bicycle Music Festival

The Chichaqua Valley Trail in Central Iowa will be the site of the fourth annual bicycle-music festival called Pedaler’s Jamboree Iowa. It is named and will be patterned after a jamboree that has become a major tourism event the past nine years on the Katy Trail in central Missouri.

“What differentiates us from other rides is the fact that we are a music festival first and a ride second,” says Jamboree Instigator and Creator Mike Denehy. “At Pedaler’s Jamboree, you know that you are going to get some of the best regional and national acts, as well as a few local favorites, coupled with top-of-the-line stage and sound production.” Denehy, an Iowa City native, had grown up riding RAGBRAI on a yearly basis with his father before creating the Missouri rendition of the Jamboree. Other details include:

● On Saturday, August 25, registered riders will be encouraged to leave Baxter on the Chichaqua Valley Trail by eleven in the morning. From there they will proceed down the trail for that day’s ride to Bondurant. Starting at 9:30 a.m. in Ira bands will play for three to four hours in the towns along the trail, with food and drink vendors in all communities.

● On Saturday night, August 25, camping will be at Lake Petocka in Bondurant. Saturday night’s music will feature bands playing on a major stage. As with every performance

at the festival, top of line sound, staging, and production will be provided.

● The ride on Sunday, August 26, will leave Bondurant between seven and nine in the morning for the return to Baxter, with bands playing in towns along the way.

● Registration is now open. Participants can register at www.pedalersjamboreeiowa.com

The Pedaler’s Jamboree bicycle/music festival is a unique and fun event that offers people of all ages and athletic abilities the opportunity to hear live music throughout a weekend bicycle tour along a car-free nature trail. The event was created in 2009 as a social ride on the Katy Trail from Columbia, Missouri to Boonville, Missouri. The event has grown from 400 riders the first year to over 2,500 riders in 2015. The growth and positive response of the Pedaler’s Jamboree has been so successful that the organizers created a second version of the event in Iowa on the Raccoon River Valley Trail for Labor Day Weekend 2015. In 2016 the Iowa event visited the Wabash Trace Nature Trail. The Chichaqua Valley Trail hosted in 2017 and again in 2018.