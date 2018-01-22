Just Released

MICHAEL LONDRA’S “CELTIC FIRE” TO APPEAR AT THE TEMPLE THEATER MARCH 15

DES MOINES, IA — Des Moines Performing Arts is pleased to present one of Ireland’s leading tenors, Michael Londra’s “Celtic Fire,” at the Temple Theater on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to Michael Londra’s “Celtic Fire” will be available starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at DMPA.org, the Civic Center Ticket Office, or by phone at (515) 246-2300.

This show focuses on the traditional culture of song and dance in Ireland that generates an electric atmosphere that sweeps audiences away to Ireland, its culture, its land, its pubs, its music and its heart. “Celtic Fire” doesn’t rehash the art form, but strips it to its bare essentials. Presenting traditional dance presented by world champion Irish dancers, the show has a vital feel; cast members are more creative and dynamic, audiences are more engaged and everyone leaves the show feeling they have been more involved and have had more of an insight into what Ireland and its country really is.

MICHAEL LONDRA

Michael Londra has been described as “one of the greatest Irish singers of all our time.” Since his breakthrough role as the Voice of “Riverdance” on Broadway, Londra has become one of the top international soloists. He has recently appeared in the headlines for his PBS special “Beyond Celtic” receiving two Emmy awards and for being invited to perform at the 50th anniversary of JFK’s visit to Ireland. (more info here)

His recording of “Danny Boy” is now regarded as “one of the best recordings in history,” with over 8 million views on YouTube. Michael was nominated for two Irish Music Awards for Best Solo Performance and Best Irish Tenor in which he won Best Irish Tenor at the 2012 Irish Music Awards.

Chicago-based Celtic singer, Michael Londra is from the opera capital of Ireland, a small town on the South East coast called Wexford. He decided in the early 90s to follow his heart and started singing professionally. His leap of faith was rewarded when he soon became a leading man in musical theater in Dublin playing many roles. US director and choreographer, Larry Fuller asked Michael to play Bobby Kennedy in the world premiere of “JFK” where he was noticed by the producers of “Riverdance.” He went on and sang lead in first “Riverdance” tour of North America in 1998 as well as Riverdance on Broadway 2000 and 2001.

Londra has been featured on the Universal Records Arias Ancora project with Luciano Pavarotte, Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman. He is the creator of Radiocelt, which is part of Accuradio Network, one of the top ten Internet radio stations. He also produces and stars in the touring Irish shows and is an ambassador for Concern Worldwide.

Most recently, Michael co-produced his own PBS special titled “Michael Londra¹s Beyond Celtic” which aired across the United States over 300 times from August through December 2011.

About Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Performing Arts is a private not-for-profit organization celebrating 38 years of presenting the performing arts to Iowa and the surrounding states on four stages in Des Moines – the Civic Center, the Stoner Theater, the Temple Theater and the newly renovated outdoor space, Cowles Commons. Des Moines Performing Arts is a presenter of major Broadway and educational touring companies, performers and groups, and is home to many local and regional groups, including the Des Moines Symphony. All performances of the Broadway Series are supported by Willis Auto Campus. All performances at the Temple Theater are supported by Prairie Meadows. All performances of the Family Series are supported by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield. For more information, visit DesMoinesPerformingArts.org.