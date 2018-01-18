Thursday, January 18, 2018

Waukee’s FREE FamilyFest Planned for Saturday, Jan. 20

1/18/2018

What:              Waukee’s annual free, indoor and family-friendly celebration FamilyFest. This family-friendly event sponsored by Waukee Parks & Recreation provides a fun experience for families to look forward to after all the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Learn more at http://www.Waukee.org/FamilyFest.  
 
Where:           Lutheran Church of Hope
                        305 N.E. Dartmoor Drive, Waukee
           
When:             Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018
                        9 a.m. to noon
 
Who:               Waukee Parks & Recreation, the Waukee Park Board, Waukee area businesses and organizations

