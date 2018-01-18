Waukee’s FREE FamilyFest Planned for Saturday, Jan. 20

Just Released
Waukee’s FREE FamilyFest Planned for Saturday, Jan. 201/18/2018
What: Waukee’s annual free, indoor and family-friendly celebration FamilyFest. This family-friendly event sponsored by Waukee Parks & Recreation provides a fun experience for families to look forward to after all the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Learn more at http://www.Waukee.org/FamilyFest.
Where: Lutheran Church of Hope
305 N.E. Dartmoor Drive, Waukee
When: Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018
9 a.m. to noon
Who: Waukee Parks & Recreation, the Waukee Park Board, Waukee area businesses and organizations