Just Released

TOYS FOR TOTS CAMPAIGN PROVIDES FOR MORE THAN 25,000 LOCAL CHILDREN

(Des Moines) — Fareway Stores, Inc. recently presented a check for $111,193 to the U.S. Marine Corps for their Toys for Tots campaign, which provides toys to less fortunate children during the holiday season. In addition, more than 90 pallets of toys were collected and donated. Monetary and toy donations were accepted at all 120 Fareway store locations from Friday, November 24 through Saturday, December 23.

“We want to thank our generous customers for helping make this a record-breaking year. Monetary donations increased over 30 percent from the prior year, and the toys donated were outstanding,” said Fareway Stores, Inc. CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We are proud to partner with the U.S. Marine Corps on Toys for Tots and help spread joy to thousands of children through this campaign.”

In 2017, the U.S. Marine Corp reports that 25,072 children were served, 44,470 toys were distributed, and total campaign proceeds topped more than $193,000.

“We are thankful to Fareway for their partnership in the Toys for Tots campaign,” said Sgt. Andy Hermann with the U.S. Marine Corps. “We truly wouldn’t be able to reach as many children in local areas without the help of Fareway, its generous customers, and the community at-large.”

Fareway Stores, Inc. is a Midwest grocery company currently operating 120 store locations in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Fareway holds family values in the highest regard, demonstrating integrity, fairness, and honesty in relationships with customers, employees, vendors, and suppliers. Visit Fareway.com for more information.