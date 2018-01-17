TOP 10 SELECTED FOR PUBLIC VOTE FOR DAN GABLE WRESTLER OF THE YEAR AWARDS

TOP 10 SELECTED FOR PUBLIC VOTE FOR DAN GABLE WRESTLER OF THE YEAR AWARDS1/17/2018
(Boone) — Fareway Stores, Inc. and Powerade present the Dan Gable Wrestler of the Year Awards in coordination with IAwrestle and IWCOA.
The IWCOA accepted nominations from high school coaches for student athletes in each of the three state wrestling classes, regardless of their year in school and weight class. A committee selected by the IWCOA provided IAwrestle with a list of 15 finalist candidates for public input. The initial vote brought in over 60,000 votes and awarded Nelson Brands (3A), Michael Blockhus (2A), and Brian Sadler (1A) each an extra vote towards the committee vote, to reach the top 10.
Fans have the ability to vote once per day for their top wrestler in each class until Feb. 7, when votes will be tallied and the top voted wrestler will receive an extra vote towards the IWCOA committee vote. The three finalists will be announced prior to state semi-finals on Friday, Feb. 16, and will be invited to the season end luncheon gala at the Iowa Hall of Pride on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 11:30 a.m., where a winner will be announced in each class.
The two runner-up student athletes in each class will receive finalist award plaques. A duplicate Wrestler of the Year trophy and duplicate Wrestler of the Year runner-up plaques will be provided to each high school where finalists attend, for permanent placement in the high school trophy case.
Fans can vote online at IAwrestle.com.
The Top 10 Include:
Class 1A
Alex Thomsen – Underwood
Brennan Swafford – Mediapolis
Brian Sadler – Jesup
Cael Happel – Lisbon
Chance Throndson – Riceville
Gable Fox – Don Bosco
Hunter DeJong – Sibley-Ocheyedan
Logan Schumacher – Martensdale St. Mary’s
Tanner Sloan – Alburnett
Trey Brisker – Wilton
Class 2A
Aden Reeves – Albia
Bryce Esmoil – West Liberty
Cody Fisher – Woodward Granger
Cooper Lawson – Webster City
Eric Faught – Clear Lake
Isaac Judge – South Tama
John McConkey – Atlantic
Julien Broderson – Assumption
Michael Blockus – New Hampton
Skyler Noftsger – Ballard
Class 3A
Anthony Sherry – Glenwood
Ben Sarasin – Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Brody Teske – Fort Dodge
Cade DeVos – Southeast Polk
Cullan Schriever – Mason City
Drew Bennett – Fort Dodge
Grant Stotts – West Des Moines Valley
Joel Shapiro – West Des Moines Valley
Kyle Biscgolia – Waukee
Nelson Brands – Iowa City West
