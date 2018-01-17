Just Released

TOP 10 SELECTED FOR PUBLIC VOTE FOR DAN GABLE WRESTLER OF THE YEAR AWARDS

(Boone) — Fareway Stores, Inc. and Powerade present the Dan Gable Wrestler of the Year Awards in coordination with IAwrestle and IWCOA.

The IWCOA accepted nominations from high school coaches for student athletes in each of the three state wrestling classes, regardless of their year in school and weight class. A committee selected by the IWCOA provided IAwrestle with a list of 15 finalist candidates for public input. The initial vote brought in over 60,000 votes and awarded Nelson Brands (3A), Michael Blockhus (2A), and Brian Sadler (1A) each an extra vote towards the committee vote, to reach the top 10.

Fans have the ability to vote once per day for their top wrestler in each class until Feb. 7, when votes will be tallied and the top voted wrestler will receive an extra vote towards the IWCOA committee vote. The three finalists will be announced prior to state semi-finals on Friday, Feb. 16, and will be invited to the season end luncheon gala at the Iowa Hall of Pride on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 11:30 a.m., where a winner will be announced in each class.

The two runner-up student athletes in each class will receive finalist award plaques. A duplicate Wrestler of the Year trophy and duplicate Wrestler of the Year runner-up plaques will be provided to each high school where finalists attend, for permanent placement in the high school trophy case.

Fans can vote online at IAwrestle.com.

The Top 10 Include:

Class 1A

Alex Thomsen – Underwood

Brennan Swafford – Mediapolis

Brian Sadler – Jesup

Cael Happel – Lisbon

Chance Throndson – Riceville

Gable Fox – Don Bosco

Hunter DeJong – Sibley-Ocheyedan

Logan Schumacher – Martensdale St. Mary’s

Tanner Sloan – Alburnett

Trey Brisker – Wilton



Class 2A

Aden Reeves – Albia

Bryce Esmoil – West Liberty

Cody Fisher – Woodward Granger

Cooper Lawson – Webster City

Eric Faught – Clear Lake

Isaac Judge – South Tama

John McConkey – Atlantic

Julien Broderson – Assumption

Michael Blockus – New Hampton

Skyler Noftsger – Ballard



Class 3A

Anthony Sherry – Glenwood

Ben Sarasin – Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Brody Teske – Fort Dodge

Cade DeVos – Southeast Polk

Cullan Schriever – Mason City

Drew Bennett – Fort Dodge

Grant Stotts – West Des Moines Valley

Joel Shapiro – West Des Moines Valley

Kyle Biscgolia – Waukee

Nelson Brands – Iowa City West

Fareway Stores, Inc. is a Midwest grocery company currently operating 120 store locations in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Fareway holds family values in the highest regard, demonstrating integrity, fairness, and honesty in relationships with customers, employees, vendors, and suppliers. Visit Fareway.com for more information.

IAwrestle.com is an outlet for fans in Iowa to consume wrestling content. IAwrestle has grown into a bona fide media outlet providing coverage of Iowa’s three major Division I programs, its small college programs, as well as extensive coverage and commentary about the state’s rabid high school wrestling scene. Live streaming events, on-scene reporting, video interviews, and the Potentially Dangerous podcast are key draws to the site. IAwrestle also produces premiere wrestling events and showcases them in some of Iowa’s most iconic wrestling facilities.