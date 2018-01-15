Just Released

CELEBRATE THE WINTER OLYMPICS IN DOWNTOWN DSM

DOWNTOWN DES MOINES — Downtown Des Moines (DSM) residents and visitors can celebrate the Winter Olympics during the Winter Games at Brenton Skating Plaza on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10. The Winter Games will be an exciting celebration of outdoor winter recreation as attendees cheer on Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics. The event will feature an Opening Ceremonies Watch Party, a spectacular fireworks show, a winter sports playground, demonstrations, contests, food trucks and more. The Winter Games event is produced by the Greater Des Moines Partnership.

Attendees can enjoy the Opening Ceremonies on Friday night with live music, food trucks on Robert D. Ray Drive, warm or cold beverages and ice skating. A professional ice carver will sculpt an ice block in a carving demonstration. The Des Moines Curling Club will be onsite to showcase their equipment and teach guests how to play. Former Olympian Jean Racine Prahm, who competed in the 2002 and 2006 Winter Olympics, will be onsite to greet guests and showcase bobsledding equipment. As the ceremonies begin in PyeongChang, South Korea, attendees can enjoy a live performance of the national anthem with a dazzling fireworks show. A big screen inside a heated tent will show the parade of participants and lighting of the torch. Prizes will be given to the adults in the most patriotic attire. Those who stick around after the Ceremonies can participate in a Glow Skate on the ice with glow sticks for the price of regular ice skating admission and skate rental fees. Friday night’s activities are sponsored by EMC Insurance Companies.

On Saturday, a winter sports playground will open for guests to explore an array of winter sports equipment and again witness an ice carving demonstration and learn about the sport of curling. Local mascots will be on hand to meet kids and families. Professional figure skaters will demonstrate their moves on the ice. Attendees can learn about the sport of Broomball and watch players in action. Prizes will be awarded to kids in patriotic costumes.

Friday’s activities will take place from 5 to 11 p.m., and Saturday’s activities will take place from Noon to 5 p.m. with a public skate afterwards until 11 p.m. Both days are free to attend. Regular ice skating admission and skate rental fees apply.

The Winter Games event is sponsored by EMC Insurance Companies, Meredith Corporation, MidAmerican Energy Company, Prairie Meadows, Wells Fargo and Catch Des Moines.

Learn more at DSMpartnership.com/wintergames.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 23 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,100 Regional Business Members and more than 320 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

About Brenton Skating Plaza

Brenton Skating Plaza is open seven days a week including holidays through March 2018. Gifted by the Brenton Foundation, the facility is the first of its kind in the state of Iowa and is the only outdoor rink in Greater Des Moines (DSM). Brenton Skating Plaza is located conveniently along The Principal Riverwalk. 2017-2018 season sponsors include UnityPoint Health – Des Moines, MidAmerican Energy Company, Principal and Meredith Corporation. Brenton is funded by Operation Downtown, City of Des Moines Parks and Recreation Department and the Riverfront Development Authority. The Greater Des Moines Partnership is a partner of Brenton Skating Plaza.