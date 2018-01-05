Friday, January 5, 2018

Just Released

City of Clive and Clive Chamber of Commerce host Retirement Reception for Dennis Henderson

The City of Clive and Clive Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a retirement reception for Dennis Henderson, Clive City Manager. The reception will be held on Thursday, January 18, 4 to 7 p.m. at Walnut Ridge at Clive, 1701 Campus Drive, Clive, IA 50325. A formal program will occur at 6 p.m.

Members of the community are warmly invited to attend and wish Dennis well in his retirement.

Henderson began as Clive City Manager in January of 1996. His official retirement date is set for January 19, 2018.

