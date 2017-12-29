LULAC to host annual awards banquet

DES MOINES, IA — The League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa will host its annual Iowa Latino Leadership Awards Banquet on Jan. 13, 2018.

This year’s event will honor key individuals who have made a difference in the lives of Latinos in Iowa. The honorees will be announced at a later date.

“This is a very pivotal time in our community, and it’s important that we rally together to celebrate our achievements and create momentum moving into the next Iowa Legislative session and election cycle,” said Joe Enriquez Henry, National LULAC Vice President of the Midwest.

The event will begin with a press conference at 5:30 p.m. followed by a reception at 6:30 p.m. Dinner and the awards program will follow. The banquet will take place at the Holiday Inn-Airport, 6111 Fleur Drive. This is a formal event with black tie optional.

Admission is $50. Seniors and youth 18 and younger pay $20. Table sponsorships are available for $500 and include 10 tickets and printed recognition. Advertising sponsorships are $1,000 and include 10 tickets and printed recognition. Event sponsorship is $2,000 and includes 10 tickets, and printed and verbal recognition.

Purchase tickets online through www.LULACIowa.org , or mail a check payable to “LULAC” to LULAC, 2463 E. Highview Drive, Des Moines, Ia. 50320.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is the nation’s largest and oldest civil rights volunteer-based organization that empowers Hispanic Americans and builds strong Latino communities. Headquartered in Washington, D.C. with 1,000 councils around the United States and Puerto Rico, LULAC’s programs, services and advocacy address the most important issues for Latinos, meeting critical needs of today and the future.