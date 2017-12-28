Just Released

CITY MANAGER APPOINTS NEW CHIEF OF POLICE

Urbandale, Iowa — City Manager A.J. Johnson announced that he has selected Urbandale Police Captain Rob Johansen to serve as the next Urbandale Chief of Police. Johansen is currently the Patrol Captain for the Urbandale Police Department and has served as an Urbandale police officer for more than 24 years.

City Manager Johnson pointed to Johansen’s demonstrated leadership abilities, broad experience within the department as well as his strong ties with the Urbandale community as qualities that will help make him an effective Chief of Police.

“Urbandale’s Police Department is among only 3 percent of law enforcement agencies in the United States accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies,” said City Manager A.J. Johnson. “I believe Johansen is well prepared to step into the position and continue to lead one of the finest police departments in the nation.”

Johansen’s 24 years of experience within the Urbandale Police Department have included a wide range of responsibilities. He has demonstrated the ability to lead a large contingent of police officers, developed positive working relationships with other state and federal law enforcement agencies, responded effectively to crisis situations and maintained positive relationships with the community.

Johansen holds a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Nebraska Omaha, a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Iowa State University, and was a graduate of the 241st session of the FBI National Academy program at Quantico, Virginia.

The Chief of Police is responsible for the overall planning, administration and operation of the Urbandale Police Department. The Chief is appointed by and reports to the Urbandale City Manager.

In mid-September, the City Manager laid out his plans to conduct a search for the City’s next Chief of Police.

“We had been utilizing a rotating organizational structure of Interim Chiefs until an appointment could be made,” said City Manager A.J. Johnson. “I am grateful for the leadership of Urbandale Police Captains Dave Disney, Rob Johansen, Kent Knopf and Matt Logsdon over the past several months. They provided needed stability during the transition and have positioned the department for a successful transition under Chief Johansen.”