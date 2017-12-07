Pleasant Hill Police Department Raises Money to Buy Gifts for Children at Mercy Hospital

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The Pleasant Hill Police Department used No Shave November as an opportunity to raise money to lift the spirits of children staying at Mercy Hospital during the holidays. The Police Department raised $500 which was matched by the Pleasant Hill Police Chief, Al Pizzano.

“This can be a hard time to be away from home, especially for a child fighting for their health,” said Pizzano. “We are happy we can use our resources to add a positive moment for these children to focus on and hope we brighten their day.”

Police Officers had the opportunity to give their razor a break and grow their facial hair throughout the month of November. To partake, they donated $25 each, knowing Chief Pizzano would match and the proceeds would be donated to this effort.