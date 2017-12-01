Just Released

TWO NEW SHOWS ON SALE TODAY: Robert Cray Band March 3 and John Hiatt & The Goners March 28 at Hoyt Sherman Place

John Hiatt & The Goners, featuring Sonny Landreth

March, 28, 7:30 p.m.

ON SALE AT 10 AM

Forty years into his recording career, John Hiatt has chosen to title his 22nd studio album, “Terms of My Surrender.” That’s an essence, perhaps the essence, of the 11 songs here, the 11 stories they tell and, together perhaps, one story. Always a keen observer of life’s flings and foibles alike, usually mixed well together, Hiatt’s insights and skills at sharing them have only sharpened over the year.

The Robert Cray Band

March 3, 8 p.m.

ON SALE AT NOON

Open ears and an open mind are the essence of singer, guitarist and songwriter Robert Cray’s approach to writing, recording and playing music. He has created a sound that rises from American roots and arrives today both fresh and familiar. In just over 40 years Cray and his band have recorded 20 studio releases, 15 of which have been on the Billboard charts, and played bars, concert halls, festivals and arenas around the world.