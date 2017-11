Just Released

Noce December Shows Announced: All Holiday Shows & NYE On Sale & Selling Fast

Tickets at NOCEDSM.COM or by calling 515-244-5399 or in person at 1326 Walnut St., 12-4 p.m., Wednesday-Friday.

Saturday, November 25 – DIVA & THE DEACONS (feat. TINA HAASE FINDLAY) CHRISTMAS Extravaganza, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 2 – MAX WELLMAN’s 8th Annual HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 6 – “Sounds of The Season” w/ The DES MOINES BIG BAND, 7-10 p.m.

Thursday, December 7 – Christmas Blues w/ ROB LUMBARD, featuring TINA HAASE FINDLAY, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 – “All I Want For Christmas” w/ GINA GEDLER, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 10 – MAX WELLMAN’s 8th Annual HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13 – “Sounds Of The Season” w/ THE DES MOINES BIG BAND, 7-10 p.m.

Thursday, December 14 – NYC Drummer MATT WILSON’S CHRISTMAS TREE-O, 7-10 p.m.

Friday, December 15 – MAX WELLMAN’s 8th Annual HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (featuring The ANNIE BOOTH TRIO), 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 – “Festive!” w/ Denver’s ANNIE BOOTH TRIO, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 17 – MAX WELLMAN’s 8th Annual HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, featuring Denver’s ANNIE BOOTH TRIO, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 20 – “Sounds Of The Season” w/ The DES MOINES BIG BAND, 7-10 p.m.

Thursday, December 21 – PETER ROBERTS & Friends Play A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS, 7-10 p.m. (all ages until 9 p.m.)

Friday, December 22 – MAX WELLMAN’s 8th Annual HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 23 – PETER ROBERTS & Friends Play A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. (all ages at 7 p.m., not 9 p.m.)

Wednesday, December 27 – Sounds Of The Season w The DES MOINES BIG BAND, 7-10 p.m.

Sunday, December 31 – 3rd Annual WILD PARTY featuring The DES MOINES BIG BAND, Chicago Jazz Singer ROSE COLELLA, MAX WELLMAN, GINA GEDLER, TINA HAASE FINDLAY, & SCOTT SMITH, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. with catering by Christiani’s.