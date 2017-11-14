Waukee to Hold Annual WinterFest Celebration Friday, Dec. 1

Waukee, Iowa — Bring on the holiday cheer with Waukee’s free, annual WinterFest celebration on Friday, Dec. 1 in the Downtown Triangle area. Waukee Triangle Businesses will host open houses beginning at 4:30 p.m. The rest of the festivities kick off at 6 p.m. sharp when Santa Claus and Waukee Mayor Bill Peard light the WinterFest holiday tree!

“WinterFest offers an early opportunity to gather with family members, friends and neighbors to celebrate the holidays,” said Mayor Peard. “Seeing the excited looks on the kids’ faces when we count down from 10 and light the big tree is what the magic of the season is all about.”

After the tree lighting, kids can visit Santa at the Waukee Community Center. Guests can watch an ice sculptor create holiday pieces, enjoy hot cocoa and cookies, make art with the Waukee Area Arts Council, hear carolers and embark on a scavenger hunt. An old-fashioned trolley will circle residential streets as well with the annual WinterFest Light Tour.

It wouldn’t be a Waukee festival without an element of giving back to the community. Attendees are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items to be distributed to those in need through Waukee Area Christian Services. Those items can be dropped off at the Waukee Community Center during WinterFest or at the Waukee Public Works Building (805 University Ave.) December 4-8.