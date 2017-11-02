Just Released

Des Moines Art Center announces Senior Curator Alison Ferris selected as 2018 Fellow by the Center for Curatorial Leadership

DES MOINES, IA (November 2017) — The Des Moines Art Center is proud to announce that Senior Curator Alison Ferris has been selected by the Center for Curatorial Leadership as one of its twelve curators to participate in its annual fellowship program for 2018. The incoming class of Fellows will join the organization in New York City in January for an initial two weeks of instruction, followed by residencies with leading museum directors, the development of an individual Diversity Mentoring Initiative, and a final week of coursework in May.

A committee of museum directors and CCL alumni chose the eleventh class of Fellows from a highly competitive pool of applicants. Accepted Fellows come from ten institutions including the Harvard Art Museums, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Museum of Modern Art, The Andy Warhol Museum, Art Institute of Chicago, Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, as well as the Des Moines Art Center. The 2018 cohort exemplifies a commitment to scholarly excellence, collaborative thinking, and inclusive practices within museums and the visual arts. Each of the twelve curators demonstrates a distinctive vision that promises to energize the upcoming fellowship and CCL’s venture into its second decade of programming. Together, the 2018 cohort signals a wave of museum leadership that looks to deepen engagement with a more representative and nuanced expression of art history and culture.

Ferris joined the Art Center in February 2016, and has since reinstalled the permanent collection and curated two major 2017 exhibitions: “Ruptures” and “Drawing in Space” (the latter on view through January 21, 2018). Currently, she is organizing the first major solo exhibitions in the United States for British artist Susan Collis (2019) and Scottish artist Karla Black (2020).