Three Dog Night to Perform at Hoyt Sherman Place On Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 7 , 2018 Three Dog Night will be on the Hoyt Sherman Place stage at 7:30 p.m.

Legendary music icons, Three Dog Night, celebrating nearly five decades, claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night

Three Dog Night hits wind through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures — songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One” serve to heighten our emotions and crystallize Three Dog Night’s continuing popularity.

Recently, Three Dog Night began adding new songs to its arsenal by releasing its first double-A sided single in nearly 25 years. The blistering performance of “Heart Of Blues” and the timely, beautiful a-cappella ballad “Prayer of the Children” are available online at iTunes, Amazon.com and other digital retailers as well as through the official band website www.threedognight.com

Three Dog Night recorded the music of the best (and mostly undiscovered) new songwriters of that time including Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman, Elton John, Laura Nyro, Paul Williams and Hoyt Axton among many others. The group’s eclectic taste, combined with its ability to recognize and record hits in a unique, distinctive and appealing style, resulted in Three Dog Night dominating the charts for years.

Now, marking nearly 50 years on the road, Three Dog Night continues to grow its fan base by keeping up a full schedule of concerts at theatres, performing arts centers, fairs, festivals, corporate events, and casinos. Since 1986, the band has performed over 2,200 shows including two Super Bowls.