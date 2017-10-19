Waukee Public Safety Building Now Features a “Safe Exchange Zone”

Waukee, Iowa — The Waukee Police Department recently installed a camera system at the Waukee Public Safety Building located at 1300 SE L.A. Grant Parkway in Waukee. Because of these new cameras, the facility’s parking lot in now a designated “Safe Exchange Zone” for community members.

Residents in need of a monitored meeting place for a child custody swap or a property exchange can use the front parking lot as a safe area to meet. Activity in the front parking lot of the Waukee Public Safety Day will be recorded 24 hours a day/seven days a week.