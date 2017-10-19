Thursday, October 19, 2017

Join our email blast

Just Released

Waukee Public Safety Building Now Features a “Safe Exchange Zone”

10/19/2017

Waukee, Iowa — The Waukee Police Department recently installed a camera system at the Waukee Public Safety Building located at 1300 SE L.A. Grant Parkway in Waukee. Because of these new cameras, the facility’s parking lot in now a designated “Safe Exchange Zone” for community members.
 
Residents in need of a monitored meeting place for a child custody swap or a property exchange can use the front parking lot as a safe area to meet. Activity in the front parking lot of the Waukee Public Safety Day will be recorded 24 hours a day/seven days a week.
 
If any issues or concerns arise during the use of the Safe Exchange Zone, please call the non-emergency dispatch line at 515-222-3321. Of course, in the case of an emergency, call 911.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Ames ChamberAmes ChamberStop HIVAmes ChamberMost Likeable

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Click the button below and enter your email address to receive your digital edition of Cityview's newest issue each month. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Join our email blast