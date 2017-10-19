Tom Mahoney honored with prestigious Tocqueville Award from United Way of Central Iowa

Tom Mahoney has been honored with the prestigious 2017 Tocqueville Society Award. This award is United Way of Central Iowa’s highest honor, given annually to an individual or couple who exemplify inspirational and sustained leadership and service to the central Iowa community through United Way.

Tocqueville Society, United Way’s premier philanthropic society, recognizes the 400 households who annually contribute $10,000 or more into our community in the areas of health and human services.

A committee of past Tocqueville Society awardees selected Tom Mahoney as 2017 Tocqueville Society Award Winner. The award was presented at the annual Tocqueville Society celebration on October 18 at Principal’s new atrium.

“Tom Mahoney, behind the scenes, is one of the most philanthropic individuals I’ve ever had the good fortune to know,” said Dan Houston, CEO of Principal, who presented Mahoney with the award. “He’s the ultimate champion for people who are looking for a hand up versus a hand out. It’s been a privilege to work alongside Tom on many projects throughout central Iowa.”

Mahoney is the Chairman and CEO of ITA Group and currently serves as the chair of United Way of Central Iowa’s board of directors. He joined Tocqueville Society in 2008, and has served on committees with United Way of Central Iowa since 2010. He was chair of the campaign in 2014 and joined United Way’s board of directors in 2013. His work includes leaving a legacy of service to those United Way serves throughout the community, including efforts to engage and recognize employee campaign chairs at companies and to increase leadership opportunities on United Way’s board.

“Tom is a dedicated husband, father, and businessman, who also recognizes the importance of giving his talents and resources to our community so all families can thrive,” said Elisabeth Buck, president of United Way of Central Iowa. “His leadership and focus on serving others has made a huge impact in how we do our work as an organization, and we look forward to his continued direction and commitment to United Way as president of our board.”

About Tocqueville Society

Since its inception in 1984, Tocqueville Society members have contributed more than $40 million to improving the health, education, and financial stability of central Iowans. More than 400 Tocqueville members give $10,000 annually to create measurable and lasting change to central Iowa’s most pressing issues.

About United Way of Central Iowa