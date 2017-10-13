Lincoln Savings Bank Presents the West Des Moines Polar Plunge Sunday, October 15

Grimes, IA — Event Details

Event: West Des Moines Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Iowa

Special Olympics Iowa (SOIA) will host the third annual West Des Moines Polar Plunge at Jordan Creek Town Center on Sunday, October 15. The Polar Plunge is a signature fundraiser for Special Olympics and offers a unique opportunity for individuals and organizations to raise money and support Special Olympics Iowa athletes by plunging into frigid waters.

The Plunge is presented by SOIA Statewide Partner Lincoln Savings Bank. Festivities will begin at noon.

Plungers, fans, families and athletes will witness the fun in the freezing waters while enjoying a wide variety of family-friendly activities. This year, you can stay warm and enjoy food, drink, music, and drawings.