Just Released

Fall Break at DMSC – a weekend as “Social Club” as it gets

Des Moines, IA — The Des Moines Social Club (DMSC) is hosting its Fall Break @ the Social Club weekend from October 13-15. The weekend features a large array of events, classes and activities, which span the categories of the Social Club’s overall offerings including circus, visual art, music, and more. DMSC invites the public to spend all or part of their weekend learning about the broad range of programming that DMSC supports.

Fall Break features a wide spectrum of programs that you won’t find anywhere else in the Des Moines metro. Activities include: Color Control (a live graffiti exhibition), aerial circus performances, an EP release for local musician Lily DeTaeye, happy hour music, a gallery opening presented by the Des Moines Girl Gang, and a foodie-themed talk show, plus a wide range of classes. All activities are low-cost or free to attend.

“Fall Break features basically all categories of activities that we do here at the Social Club. I think it’s such a unique opportunity for people to be able to come here and see all that we can offer in just one weekend,” said Program and Outreach Director, Katie Ortman.

For a full list of activities that are part of the Fall Break weekend and to purchase tickets, visit desmoinessocialclub.org/calendar. For questions or more information please contact Katie Privitera at katiep@desmoinessocialclub.org .