Pleasant Hill Receives Wellmark Foundation Small MATCH Grant in the Amount of $25,000 for Development of Hickory Glen Park

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The city of Pleasant Hill has been awarded $25,000 from The Wellmark Foundation’s Small Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grant program for the development of Hickory Glen Park.

The Wellmark Foundation’s Small MATCH Grant Program focuses on healthy communities and selected Hickory Glen Park for the commitment to enhancing the health of the community.

“We as a community are truly grateful for the development of Hickory Glen Park and it would not be possible without the support of The Wellmark Foundation Board of Directors,” said Mayor Sara Kurovski. “Pleasant Hill staff and elected officials are committed to enhancing the quality of life and health of the community.”

Hickory Glen Park is Pleasant Hill’s largest park encompassing 77-acres of open space and woodlands located southwest of Four Mile Elementary School near S.E. 68th Street and S.E. Sixth Avenue. The existing topography provides opportunity for unique amenities to be added that citizens can enjoy for years to come. Plans for the park include soft trails, woodlands and open space as well as many active uses such as shelters, recreational fields, bike trails, splash pad, community gardens and a dog park. Initial construction of the park is anticipated to begin in 2018.