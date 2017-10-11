Just Released

Clive Fire Prevention Week

CLIVE, Iowa — The Clive Fire Department will be hosting its annual National Fire Prevention Week Open House Saturday October 14th from 0900-Noon at Clive Fire Station #32, located at 8505 Harbach Blvd.

2017 National Fire Prevention Week Theme: “Every Second Counts – Plan 2 Ways Out!”

Features this year include the always popular Fire Safety Theater for the kids, truck displays, and firefighters on hand to answer questions and show and demonstrate some of the equipment. Kids (and adults) can even get a chance to shoot a real fire hose and put out a live fire with a fire extinguisher. Plenty of fire safety tips and safety information will be available as well as opportunity for Clive residents to schedule home safety inspections and see if you qualify to have free smoke alarms installed by firefighters as part of the Smoke Alarm Saturdays program.