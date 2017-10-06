Just Released

TWO NEW SHOWS ON SALE TODAY: Kathleen Madigan Feb. 9 and Jonny Lang March 8 at Hoyt Sherman Place

Kathleen Madigan: Boxed Wine and Bigfoot — Feb. 9, 8 p.m.

In her 23 year career, Kathleen Madigan has never been hotter. With her recent “Gone Madigan,” Showtime special, CD & DVD, Kathleen is selling out theaters across the country. Madigan has won the American Comedy Award for “Best Female Comedian” and the Phyllis Diller Award for “Best Female Comedian.” She remains the only comedian in the history of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” to go unchallenged by any other comedian — meaning no other comedian would say they were funnier than her.

Jonny Lang: Signs Tour — March 8, 7:30 p.m.

Fans who discovered Jonny Lang through his searing instrumental work over the past two decades will revel in the huge guitar tones and go-for-broke solos on his latest album “Signs,” while those who have appreciated his growth as an honest and passionate songwriter will find that honesty and passion unabated. Though he long ago left blues purism behind, Lang has never abandoned its spirit of universal catharsis through the relating of personal trials. “Signs” reaffirms his commitment to the blues and the guitar without sacrificing the modern approach that has made him such a singular artist.

