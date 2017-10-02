Kathleen Madigan to Perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on Friday, Feb. 9

Des Moines, IA — Live Nation welcomes Kathleen Madigan: Boxed Wine and Bigfoot Tour to the Hoyt Sherman Theatre on Friday, February 9, 2018 at 8 p.m. In her 23 year career, Kathleen Madigan has never been hotter. With her recent “Gone Madigan,” Showtime special, CD & DVD, Kathleen is selling out theaters across the country.

Kathleen made her second Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s USO Holiday Tour of Iraq and Afghanistan in December 2010 where she shared the stage with Robin Williams, Lewis Black, Lance Armstrong, Kix Brooks and Admiral Mike Mullen, who hosted the tour. After the 10-day tour, she returned home to tape appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” “The Green Room with Paul Provenza,” and “The Joy Behar Show.” Kathleen has had countless appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” and every other late night show that has come and gone. She starred in her own hour specials on both HBO and Comedy Central. In addition to the stand-up appearances, Madigan has been a correspondent for “The Dr. Phil Show,” ESPN 2 and has done commentary on VH1, CNN, E! , CMT and TV Guide’s Emmy Red Carpet. She’s performed not only in the US, but in Canada, China, Ireland and England.

Madigan has won the American Comedy Award for “Best Female Comedian” and the Phyllis Diller Award for “Best Female Comedian.” Although she has turned down many writing jobs because she loves performing more, Madigan has written and produced for Lewis Black’s “Root of All Evil” on Comedy Central and for Garry Shandling. “I’ll write for other people–not many — but a few and only if they have a clear voice and persona that I already think is funny and if they let me write in my pajamas and smoke.” She remains the only comedian in the history of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” to go unchallenged by any other comedian — meaning no other comedian would say they were funnier than her. Madigan was a finalist in season 2 of “Last Comic Standing” and a judge on season 5. “It was fun to judge it once, but never again. I just can’t think of 2,000 ways to tell someone they’re not funny without turning into a full blown alcoholic.”

She’s a favorite on nationally syndicated radio shows such as “The Bob and Tom Show” and “The Stephanie Miller Show.” She’s also a constant on SIRIUS-XM Radio where she beat out all the guys — including Larry the Cable Guy, Ron White and Jeff Foxworthy — to win the listener determined SIRIUS Challenge Cup, deeming her the No. 1 favorite comedian played on SIRIUS radio. Madigan has released four CDs and two hour long DVDs. Born in St. Louis, she now lives in Los Angeles but spends, as she puts it, “an inordinate amounts of time,” with her 6 siblings and parents who live in the Midwest, where she hangs out on her farm and on a raft in a lake. After 22 years of 300 nights on the road, her goal remains to move to Ireland and drink Guinness while feeding her sheep herding dogs.

Tickets are $35 and go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com