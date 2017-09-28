Just Released

Robert Speed Memorial Concert

A memorial concert in honor of the late Robert M. Speed will be presented at West Des Moines United Methodist Church, 720 Grand Ave. in West Des Moines on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. Featured organists include Mark Babcock, Carl Gravander, David Raymond, Deanna Snyder (and flautist, Joni Kinnan) and former organ students of Bob’s including Sawyer Shiffler, a high school student in Des Moines. The Grand View Choir will also present choral music composed by Professor Speed. This event is sponsored by the Central Iowa Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.