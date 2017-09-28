Friday, September 29, 2017

Join our email blast

Just Released

Robert Speed Memorial Concert

9/28/2017

A memorial concert in honor of the late Robert M. Speed will be presented at West Des Moines United Methodist Church, 720 Grand Ave. in West Des Moines on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.  Featured organists include Mark Babcock, Carl Gravander, David Raymond, Deanna Snyder (and flautist, Joni Kinnan) and former organ students of Bob’s including Sawyer Shiffler, a high school student in Des Moines. The Grand View Choir will also present choral music composed by Professor Speed. This event is sponsored by the Central Iowa Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Ames ChamberAmes ChamberAmes ChamberMost Likeable

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Click the button below and enter your email address to receive your digital edition of Cityview's newest issue each month. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Join our email blast