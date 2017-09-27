WILD REVEALS LOCAL CONCERT SERIES

DES MOINES, IA — The Iowa Wild announced on Tuesday an all-new Local Concert Series which features live music prior to Saturday home games.
The concert series exclusively showcases local Iowa artists that will perform prior to every Saturday home game this season. The 60-minute live music session begins 90 minutes prior to puck drop. Depending on the size of the band or artists, the shows take place in various locations on the concourse at Wells Fargo Arena. Locations may include the south-side concourse, patio or platform, or the north-side Bud Light Bar. Jim Beam Vanilla drink specials are available for purchase at every Saturday home game. In addition, games such as bags and sauce toss are available for fans to enjoy during the performances.
“The Local Concert Series is something to get excited about,” said Iowa Wild President Todd Frederickson. “It’s a great way to embrace local artists and incorporate another element into our game-night experience for fans.”
Opening night starts with Brother Trucker, an Americana roots rock band based out of Iowa City. Other bands that set to perform are Decoy, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and The Nadas. Artists Bruce Day, Ted Stockton and Damson Dotson are also performing during the 2017-18 Local Concert Series.
Local Concert Series band Schedule*
Sat. Oct. 7 – Brother Trucker – south side concourse – 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Sat. Oct. 21 – Decoy – south side patio – 5-6:30 p.m.
Sat. Nov. 11 – Ted Stockton – north side Bud Light Bar – 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Sat. Dec. 9 – Ditty Rotten Scoundrels – south side concourse – 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Sat. Jan. 6 – The Nadas – south platform – 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 20-30 minutes postgame
Sat. Feb. 10 – Damson Dotson – north side Bud Light Bar – 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Sat. Mar. 24 – Bruce Day – north side Bud Light Bar – 4:30-5:30 p.m.
*Bands subject to change
The Iowa Wild players will check in and pick up equipment on Sunday, Sept. 24 with the first day on ice starting at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25. Iowa hosts its annual Green-White scrimmage at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. The 2017 Green-White scrimmage is designed for fans get their first glance at the 2017-18 Iowa Wild and help generate funds for the victims of the catastrophic events following the aftermath of the recent hurricanes. In lieu of a ticket, admission is free with a donation (of any denomination) to the Salvation Army, which will have representatives at each entrance of Wells Fargo Arena to collect funds used for disaster relief.
The Iowa Wild plays a pair of preseason games, both will be in North Dakota against the Manitoba Moose – the Winnipeg Jets AHL affiliate. Iowa and Manitoba meet at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, ND on Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. The two teams play a second preseason game at the Scheels Arena in Fargo, ND on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
Opening Night 2017 for the Iowa Wild is slated for Saturday, Oct. 7 with a visit from the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter @IAWILD or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild.
The Iowa Wild 2017-18 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center: and runs from October through April. Fans may purchase seats to see any of the team’s 38 regular season home games at Wells Fargo Arena. Season tickets to see the Wild play its 2017-18 season at Wells Fargo Arena start at just $10 per game. For more information on tickets, including ticket plans and group seating, please contact the Wild ticket office by calling 515-564-8700 or go to www.iowawild.com.