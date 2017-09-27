WILD REVEALS LOCAL CONCERT SERIES

DES MOINES, IA — The Iowa Wild announced on Tuesday an all-new Local Concert Series which features live music prior to Saturday home games.

The concert series exclusively showcases local Iowa artists that will perform prior to every Saturday home game this season. The 60-minute live music session begins 90 minutes prior to puck drop. Depending on the size of the band or artists, the shows take place in various locations on the concourse at Wells Fargo Arena. Locations may include the south-side concourse, patio or platform, or the north-side Bud Light Bar. Jim Beam Vanilla drink specials are available for purchase at every Saturday home game. In addition, games such as bags and sauce toss are available for fans to enjoy during the performances.

“The Local Concert Series is something to get excited about,” said Iowa Wild President Todd Frederickson. “It’s a great way to embrace local artists and incorporate another element into our game-night experience for fans.”