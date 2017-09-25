Just Released

No Right Turn On Red At MLK & School

The City of Des Moines is moving forward with an enhancement to the existing automated traffic enforcement camera located at MLK Avenue and School Street. Beginning tomorrow, September 26, 2017 at midnight, the “No Right Turn On Red” restriction will go into effect at that intersection.

Data shows that more than 90 percent of crashes at this intersection are right-angle crashes involving an eastbound and southbound vehicle. More than 80 percent of the red light violation citations issued at this intersection involve drivers making a right turn on red. Restricting right turn on red at this intersection is expected to significantly reduce the number of right-angle crashes at this intersection.

There will be a “grace period” between September 26, 2017 at midnight, and October 8, 2017 at midnight. Warnings will be issued during this time period. Enforcement will begin on October 8, 2017 at midnight.