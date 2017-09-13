Just Released

The Blenders Bring Popular Holiday Show to Prairie Meadows this December

September 13 – Altoona, IA. The three-time Emmy Award winning musical quartet, The Blenders, is coming to Prairie Meadows this holiday season as part of their Holiday Soul Tour. They will perform their vocal, harmony-based music in The Meadows Events Center on Thursday, December 21 at 7:30pm.

The Blenders have spent the last 27 years touring the United States with their signature vocal sound. They have appeared alongside acts such as Jay Leno, Howie Mandel, Savage Garden, Blues Traveler, Chicago, and many more.

Often described as “one of America’s best-kept vocal secrets”, the group will likely perform original music in addition to adaptions of popular holiday songs. To date, the group has released 14 albums, including five Christmas albums.

Tickets start at $35 and will be available for purchase at midwestix.com or Prairie Meadows Gift Shop beginning at 10am on Friday, September 15. Concertgoers must be 21 or older to attend. No refunds, cancelations, or exchanges will be permitted. Program dates and times are subject to change. For additional information, visit prairiemeadows.com.