AMES, Iowa – ISU Theatre will open the 2017-18 season on Friday, September 29 with “Out of the Fire: The Banned Books Monologues”. The production opens on the Friday of National Banned Book Week and is directed by Assistant Professor of Music and Theatre Amanda Petefish-Schrag.

Originally performed by The Forward Theatre Company of Madison, Wisconsin, “Out of the Fire” is comprised of a series of monologues written by a diverse group of playwrights. The monologues reference a broad range of banned books from “James and the Giant Peach” to “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” and incorporate numerous character perspectives on the subject of book banning, censorship, and intellectual freedom.

In addition to The Forward Theatre Company monologues, ISU Theatre’s production includes two monologues written by ISU students Mat Wymore and Emily Horner. Wymore is a PhD student in Wind Energy Science, Engineering and Policy, with a co-major in Computer Engineering and Horner is an MFA student in Creative Writing and Environment program as well as a former librarian.

“Out of the Fire” opens on Friday, September 29 with additional performances on September 30 and October 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. and October 1 and 8 at 2 p.m. on the Fisher Theater stage in Ames.