Latino Heritage Festival accepts applicants for $1,000 scholarships

DES MOINES, IA – Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival will accept applications through Sept. 15 for its annual academic scholarships.

mpsspanish@aol.com by the deadline date. Current high school and college students who are Latino/a are eligible to apply. The application is available to download from the festival websites: www.latinoheritagefestival.org . It must be completed and submitted electronically to by the deadline date.

Festival organizers will present the $1,000 scholarships to recipients on Sept. 23 at this year’s event. Festivities take place from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 23 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines.

Each year, about 10,000 people from across Iowa come together to celebrate the contributions Iowa’s Latinos have made to their communities and to celebrate their culture and history.

Attendees to this year’s festival will see traditional Latin American foods from countries that include Cuba, Brazil, Peru, Venezuela and Argentina, and a variety of entertainment from martial arts performers to folkloric dancers, artists’ works and displays about the history of Latin American cultures. There will be mini soccer demonstrations for children. The health village will double in size and offer blood typing and blood pressure readings, and there will be more cooking demonstrations showing how to make healthy Latino meals.

Cost to attend is $5 for adults and $1 for children 12 and younger .