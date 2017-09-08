Just Released

Des Moines Art Center welcomes new director of development

DES MOINES, IA – The Des Moines Art Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Tiffany Nagel Spinner as its new director of development. Tiffany comes to the Art Center from Iowa Public Radio, where she served as its major gifts officer. Before this, she was the annual fund manager for Des Moines Performing Arts and the director of development and donor relations for Children’s Cancer Connection. Tiffany brings experience with annual fund development, individual and corporate major gifts, planned giving, as well as a passion for contemporary art. Tiffany received a B.A. in political science and journalism from Butler University, Indianapolis, Indiana; and attended Oxford Brookes University, Oxford, England; and Colégio Universitário, Londrina, Paraná, Brazil.

Nagel Spinner says of her move to the Art Center: “I’ve been visiting the Art Center regularly for most of the last 40 years, so it is an absolute honor to be a part of the team. Having been involved in Des Moines’ non-profit community for almost two decades, I am thrilled to lead the fundraising efforts of this well-respected and world-class institution. I am looking forward to helping donors meet their philanthropic goals while advancing the Art Center’s mission.”

According to Director Jeff Fleming: “The board and staff of the Des Moines Art Center are delighted that Tiffany Nagel Spinner has joined our team as director of development. She brings an array of experiences and broad knowledge to our fundraising efforts. With Tiffany’s help, we look forward to fulfilling the promises imbedded in our new strategic plan.”

Emily Bahnsen, who had served as director of development at the Art Center since June 2012, left in May to join Wells Fargo as a community affairs consultant.

Des Moines Art Center

Recognized by international art critics as a world-class museum in the heart of the Midwest, the Des Moines Art Center has amassed an important collection with a major emphasis on contemporary art. The collection’s overriding principle is a representation of artists from the 19th century to the present, each through a seminal work. This accounts for an impressive collection that ranges from Edward Hopper’s “Automat” to Jasper Johns’ “Tennyson,” Henri Matisse’s “Woman in White,” Georgia O’Keeffe’s “From the Lake No. 1,” Francis Bacon’s “Study after Velásquez’s Portrait of Pope Innocent X,” Bill Viola’s “Ascension,” and Cecily Brown’s “Half-Bind.”

The Art Center’s physical complex marries with the collection for a totally integrated experience. The collection is housed in three major buildings, each designed by a world-renowned architect – Eliel Saarinen, I. M. Pei, and Richard Meier. With the exception of special events, admission to the museum is free.

In September 2009, the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park opened in Des Moines’ Western Gateway Park. Philanthropists John and Mary Pappajohn have provided funding for and donated 28 sculptures by internationally acclaimed contemporary artists to the Des Moines Art Center. The collection of sculptures by such artists as Louise Bourgeois, Deborah Butterfield, Willem de Kooning, Olafur Eliasson, Keith Haring, Ellsworth Kelly, Jaume Plensa, Richard Serra, Joel Shapiro, and Mark di Suvero, is the most significant donation of artwork to the Art Center in a single gift in the museum’s history. The Pappajohn Sculpture Park was created in collaboration with the Pappajohns, the City of Des Moines, the Des Moines Art Center, and numerous corporate and private donors.