IOWA WILD TO HOST GREEN-WHITE SCRIMMAGE SEPT. 27

DES MOINES, IA – The Iowa Wild, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild, announced on Thursday the annual Green-White scrimmage takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. In addition, the team will partner with the Salvation Army to raise funds for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The 2017 Green-White scrimmage is designed for fans to get their first glance at the 2017-18 Iowa Wild and help generate funds for the victims of the catastrophic events following the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. In lieu of a ticket, admission is free with a donation (of any denomination) to the Salvation Army, which will have representatives at each entrance of Wells Fargo Arena to collect funds used for disaster relief. For every $5.00 donated at the Green-White scrimmage, a clean up bucket will be provided to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Fans that are unable to attend the scrimmage may still make a donation by stopping at the Iowa Wild office, visiting www.helpsalavationarmy.org , or by sending a check to:

Salvation Army

Attn: Wild/Harvey

520 35th St.

Des Moines, IA, 50312

The scrimmage features two 20-minute periods, followed by a full-team shootout. The Voice of the Wild, Joe O’Donnell, will be on the bench with a microphone during the event to talk with players throughout the scrimmage. After the game, the team will hold a 30-minute autograph session.

The doors for the event open at 4:30 p.m. and all season ticket holders, as well as corporate sponsors, may pick up their tickets for the 2017-18 season. Parking at the Iowa Events Center is free for all attendees.

Opening Night 2017 for the Iowa Wild is slated for Saturday, Oct. 7 with a visit from the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.