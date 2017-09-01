IOWA WILD TO HOST GREEN-WHITE SCRIMMAGE SEPT. 27

Just Released
IOWA WILD TO HOST GREEN-WHITE SCRIMMAGE SEPT. 279/1/2017
DES MOINES, IA – The Iowa Wild, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild, announced on Thursday the annual Green-White scrimmage takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. In addition, the team will partner with the Salvation Army to raise funds for victims of Hurricane Harvey.
The 2017 Green-White scrimmage is designed for fans to get their first glance at the 2017-18 Iowa Wild and help generate funds for the victims of the catastrophic events following the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. In lieu of a ticket, admission is free with a donation (of any denomination) to the Salvation Army, which will have representatives at each entrance of Wells Fargo Arena to collect funds used for disaster relief. For every $5.00 donated at the Green-White scrimmage, a clean up bucket will be provided to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Fans that are unable to attend the scrimmage may still make a donation by stopping at the Iowa Wild office, visiting www.helpsalavationarmy.org, or by sending a check to:
Salvation Army
Attn: Wild/Harvey
520 35th St.
Des Moines, IA, 50312
The scrimmage features two 20-minute periods, followed by a full-team shootout. The Voice of the Wild, Joe O’Donnell, will be on the bench with a microphone during the event to talk with players throughout the scrimmage. After the game, the team will hold a 30-minute autograph session.
The doors for the event open at 4:30 p.m. and all season ticket holders, as well as corporate sponsors, may pick up their tickets for the 2017-18 season. Parking at the Iowa Events Center is free for all attendees.
Opening Night 2017 for the Iowa Wild is slated for Saturday, Oct. 7 with a visit from the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter @IAWILD or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild.
The Iowa Wild 2017-18 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. Fans may purchase seats to see any of the team’s 38 regular season home games at Wells Fargo Arena. Season tickets to see the Wild play its 2017-18 season at Wells Fargo Arena start at just $10 per game. For more information on tickets, including ticket plans and group seating, please contact the Wild ticket office by calling 515-564-8700 or go to www.iowawild.com.