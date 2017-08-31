Thursday, August 31, 2017

Join our email blast

Just Released

Noce’s full weekend lineup October-December (holiday shows)

8/31/2017

Noce’s October/November/December Schedule

TICKETS AT NOCEDSM.COM OR BY CALLING (515)244-5399 OR IN PERSON AT 1326 WALNUT STREET, 12-4 P.M. MONDAY-FRIDAY.

Wednesdays: The Des Moines Big Band, In Residence, 7-10 p.m.

Thursdays: Jazz On The House, All Night Happy Hour, 7-10 p.m., No Cover

Friday & Saturdays: Late Night Jazz & Cabaret, 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. (No Cover)

Fleet FeetAmes Chamber

Friday, October 6 – Nowhere With Love: Max Wellman Sings Harry Connick Jr. w/ the Des Moines Big Band, 7 & 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 7 – Bassist/Vocalist Katie Thiroux, 7-10 p.m.

Sunday, October 8 – An Evening Honoring Julius Brooks, 6-9 p.m., Pay What You Like

Friday, October 13 – Nowhere With Love: Max Wellman Sings Harry Connick Jr. w/ the Des Moines Big Band, 7 & 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 14 – Lumbard, Lloyd, & Nye: Blues In A Bottle, 7-10 p.m.

Friday, October 20 – Nowhere With Love: Max Wellman Sings Harry Connick Jr. w/ the Des Moines Big Band, 7 & 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 21 – It Was A Very Good Year: Fred Gazzo Sings, 7 & 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 22 – CJC HALL OF FAME CEREMONY – stay tuned to http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ for more information

Friday October 27 – Salsa Night w/ Parranderos Latin Combo, 8 p.m. – midnight

Friday, November 3 – Nowhere With Love: Max Wellman Sings Harry Connick Jr. w/ the Des Moines Big Band, 7 & 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 – NYC Saxophonist Adam Larson w/ The Des Moines Big Band, 7 & 9 p.m.

Friday, November 10 – Nowhere With Love: Max Wellman Sings Harry Connick Jr. w/ the Des Moines Big Band, 7 & 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 – Kansas City Vocalist Molly Hammer: An Album Release! 7 & 9 p.m.

Friday, November 17 – Nowhere With Love: Max Wellman Sings Harry Connick Jr. w/ The Des Moines Big Band, 7 & 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 18 – Gina Gedler & The Soya Vista Jazz Orchestra, 7-10 p.m.

Friday, November 24 – Salsa Night w/ Parranderos Latin Combo, 8 p.m. – midnight

Saturday, November 25 – Diva & The Deacons, featuring Tina Haase Findlay, Christmas Extravaganza! 7 & 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 2 – Max Wellman’s 8th Annual ‘Home For The Holidays’ 7 & 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 3 – Max Wellman’s 8th Annual ‘Home For The Holidays’ 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 – Gina Gedler Sings Christmas, 7 & 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 10 – Max Wellman’s 8th Annual ‘Home For The Holidays’, 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 14 – Matt Wilson’s Christmas Tree-O, 7-10 p.m.

Friday, December 15 – Max Wellman’s 8th Annual ‘Home For The Holidays’, 7 & 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 – Denver’s Annie Booth Trio: Festive! 7 & 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 17 – Max Wellman’s 8th Annual ‘Home For The Holidays,’ 7 p.m.

Friday, December 22 – Max Wellman’s 8th Annual ‘Home For The Holidays,’ 7 & 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 23 – Pianist Peter Roberts & Friends Play ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas,’ 7 & 9 p.m.

Friday, December 29 – Salsa Night w/ Parranderos Latin Combo, 8 p.m. – midnight

Saturday, December 30 – Bassist Hannah Marks & Co., 7 & 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 31 – WILD PARTY – STAY TUNED

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Ames ChamberWhiskey WalkAmes ChamberAmes ChamberMost Likeable

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Click the button below and enter your email address to receive your digital edition of Cityview's newest issue each month. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Join our email blast