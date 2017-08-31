Just Released

Noce’s full weekend lineup October-December (holiday shows)

Noce’s October/November/December Schedule

TICKETS AT NOCEDSM.COM OR BY CALLING (515)244-5399 OR IN PERSON AT 1326 WALNUT STREET, 12-4 P.M. MONDAY-FRIDAY.

Wednesdays: The Des Moines Big Band, In Residence, 7-10 p.m.

Thursdays: Jazz On The House, All Night Happy Hour, 7-10 p.m., No Cover

Friday & Saturdays: Late Night Jazz & Cabaret, 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. (No Cover)

Friday, October 6 – Nowhere With Love: Max Wellman Sings Harry Connick Jr. w/ the Des Moines Big Band, 7 & 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 7 – Bassist/Vocalist Katie Thiroux, 7-10 p.m.

Sunday, October 8 – An Evening Honoring Julius Brooks, 6-9 p.m., Pay What You Like

Friday, October 13 – Nowhere With Love: Max Wellman Sings Harry Connick Jr. w/ the Des Moines Big Band, 7 & 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 14 – Lumbard, Lloyd, & Nye: Blues In A Bottle, 7-10 p.m.

Friday, October 20 – Nowhere With Love: Max Wellman Sings Harry Connick Jr. w/ the Des Moines Big Band, 7 & 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 21 – It Was A Very Good Year: Fred Gazzo Sings, 7 & 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 22 – CJC HALL OF FAME CEREMONY – stay tuned to http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ for more information

Friday October 27 – Salsa Night w/ Parranderos Latin Combo, 8 p.m. – midnight

Friday, November 3 – Nowhere With Love: Max Wellman Sings Harry Connick Jr. w/ the Des Moines Big Band, 7 & 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 – NYC Saxophonist Adam Larson w/ The Des Moines Big Band, 7 & 9 p.m.

Friday, November 10 – Nowhere With Love: Max Wellman Sings Harry Connick Jr. w/ the Des Moines Big Band, 7 & 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 – Kansas City Vocalist Molly Hammer: An Album Release! 7 & 9 p.m.

Friday, November 17 – Nowhere With Love: Max Wellman Sings Harry Connick Jr. w/ The Des Moines Big Band, 7 & 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 18 – Gina Gedler & The Soya Vista Jazz Orchestra, 7-10 p.m.

Friday, November 24 – Salsa Night w/ Parranderos Latin Combo, 8 p.m. – midnight

Saturday, November 25 – Diva & The Deacons, featuring Tina Haase Findlay, Christmas Extravaganza! 7 & 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 2 – Max Wellman’s 8th Annual ‘Home For The Holidays’ 7 & 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 3 – Max Wellman’s 8th Annual ‘Home For The Holidays’ 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 – Gina Gedler Sings Christmas, 7 & 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 10 – Max Wellman’s 8th Annual ‘Home For The Holidays’, 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 14 – Matt Wilson’s Christmas Tree-O, 7-10 p.m.

Friday, December 15 – Max Wellman’s 8th Annual ‘Home For The Holidays’, 7 & 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 – Denver’s Annie Booth Trio: Festive! 7 & 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 17 – Max Wellman’s 8th Annual ‘Home For The Holidays,’ 7 p.m.

Friday, December 22 – Max Wellman’s 8th Annual ‘Home For The Holidays,’ 7 & 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 23 – Pianist Peter Roberts & Friends Play ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas,’ 7 & 9 p.m.

Friday, December 29 – Salsa Night w/ Parranderos Latin Combo, 8 p.m. – midnight

Saturday, December 30 – Bassist Hannah Marks & Co., 7 & 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 31 – WILD PARTY – STAY TUNED