Just Released

GREATER DES MOINES PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCES YOUTH LEADERSHIP INITIATIVE CLASS OF 2017-2018

GREATER DES MOINES, IOWA – Greater Des Moines’ Youth Leadership Initiative (YLI) is pleased to announce the Class of 2017-2018. YLI, an initiative of the Greater Des Moines Partnership, provides sophomore or junior high school students with mentoring and leadership experiences that enhance self-esteem and encourage involvement in all levels of community life.

The YLI Class of 2017-2018 represents 20 public and private schools from across Greater Des Moines. The 42 students will meet twice monthly beginning Aug. 11, 2017 through May 17, 2018 to explore topics on leadership while learning about the region. Participation in the YLI program is tuition free. The 2017-2018 class is as follows:

Carmen Almendarez, Roosevelt High School

Riley Anderson, Ankeny Centennial High School

Raichel Beierle, Johnston High School

Kaya Bowlsby, Woodward Granger High School

Chloe Buonantony, Southeast Polk High School

Fia Critelli, Valley High School

Jack Drey, Dowling Catholic High School

Maddie Fees, Carlisle High School

Ana Grandgeorge, North Polk High School

Zach Halter, Dowling Catholic High School

Jessica Cruz Hernandez, Hoover High School

Bailey Hochstein, Norwalk High School

Kade Johnson, Dowling High School

Will Keck, Waukee High School

Claire Kelly, Waukee High School

Aditya Kotla, Urbandale High School

Maisie Laughlin, Carlisle High School

Jenna Lee-Johnson, Indianola High School

Brandon Lehman, Lincoln High School

Jax Mahlstadt, Indianola High School

Meg Mallapan, Roosevelt High School

Jessica McCartan, Dallas Center-Grimes High School

Shelby McCasland, Martensdale St. Mary’s High School

Aby Mouzakis, Indianola High School

Omar Mustafa, Valley High School

Josie Noland, Woodward Grand High School/Central Academy

Cooper Pierce, Dallas Center-Grimes High School

Lily Quade, Norwalk High School

Jocelyn Rifas, North High School

Amanda Roberts, Johnston High School

Ethen Roiland, Hoover High School

Cailey Ruble, Roosevelt High School

Carter Schmidt, Norwalk High School

Chandler Schrock, Southeast Polk High School

Alia Smith, Ankeny Centennial High School

Dylan Smith, Urbandale High School

Alex Tiengkham, East High School

Ethan Ung, Johnston High School

Flint Vernon, North Polk High School

Isaiah Wagner, Southeast Polk High School

Nat Worthington, Lincoln High School

Drake Hanson, Southeast Polk High School

The goals of the YLI program are:

Empowering youth to connect, participate in change and create their ideal community.

Encouraging youth to become active participants in their community.

Engaging youth in opportunities to invest their futures in DSM.

For more information, please visit DSMpartnership.com/yli or contact program director Nathan Ritz, at nritz@DSMpartnership.com.

About the Youth Leadership Initiative

YLI began as a project of the Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute’s Community Leadership class of 2001-2002. It is an initiative of The Partnership’s Regional Workforce Development and Education pillar. Now in its 15th year, YLI’s mission is to inspire participants to impact their community through networking, community engagement and continuous leadership development, both personally and professionally. To connect young adults to organizations in the region where they can seek out volunteer opportunities and engage with local leadership. Since its inception, 441 students have successfully graduated from the program.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines, Iowa. Together with 23 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce and more than 6,000 Regional Business Members, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes Des Moines as the best place to build a business, a career and a future.