Outlets of Des Moines Reveal More Retailers

Outlets of Des Moines Reveal More Retailers8/25/2017
Altoona, Iowa (August 25, 2017) – Outlets of Des Moines revealed additional stores and a chance to win a $1,000 Outlets of Des Moines shopping spree. Shoppers will have the opportunity to enter the “Beat the Heat. Fall into Savings.” sweepstakes at www.facebook.com/OutletsofDesMoines through September 21, 2017.
Stores announced today include:
Vera Bradley
Under Armour
Famous Footwear
Levi’s Outlet Store
GNC
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels
Retailers that were previously announced include Nike Factory Store, LOFT Outlet, francesca’s, Carter’s Babies and Kids, Zales Outlet, Lids, Teriyaki Boys, Tommy Hilfiger, SKECHERS, Bath & Body Works, Lane Bryant Outlet, Fragrance Outlet, VF Outlet, Charleys Philly Steaks, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, ASICS, Toys “R” Us Express, OshKosh B’gosh, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Book Warehouse, Express Factory Outlet, Converse, Yankee Candle, Rack Room Shoes, maurices and Game Day.
Eager shoppers should stay tuned for additional store announcements via Facebook (@OutletsofDesMoines), Instagram, Twitter (@OutletsofDSM) and www.OutletsofDesMoines.com.
About Outlets of Des Moines
Outlets of Des Moines will share the same Altoona exit as popular area attractions and retailers such as Adventureland Amusement Park; Prairie Meadows Casino, Racetrack & Hotel; and Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World. The center will include some of the nation’s most popular brand names. Outlets of Des Moines is a project of Massachusetts-based New England Development and is scheduled to open on October 20, 2017. For additional information about Outlets of Des Moines and its progress, visit www.OutletsofDesMoines.com
About New England Development
For nearly 40 years, New England Development has taken a creative, entrepreneurial approach to real estate development and management, delivering and sustaining successful projects across a wide range of property types and across the country. New England Development’s growing portfolio of retail projects includes an exciting mix of outlet centers including Asheville Outlets in Asheville, North Carolina; Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach, Florida; Outlets of Little Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas; and Clarksburg Premium Outlets in Clarksburg, Maryland. Under construction is Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona, Iowa, scheduled to open October 20, 2017. For more information, visit www.NEDevelopment.com.
