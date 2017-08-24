PARTNERSHIP TO HOST WATER QUALITY FORUM ON AUG. 31

Just Released
PARTNERSHIP TO HOST WATER QUALITY FORUM ON AUG. 318/24/2017
GREATER DES MOINES, IA (Aug. 24, 2017) – The Greater Des Moines Partnership will host a Public Policy Issue Forum on the topic of water quality on Thursday, Aug. 31. The event will take place from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at The Partnership’s office at 700 Locust St., Suite 100, Des Moines.
Dustin Miller, Attorney at Nyemaster Goode law firm, will moderate a panel featuring Roger Wolf, Director of Environmental Programs and Services at the Iowa Soybean Association, Mike Naig, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture for the State of Iowa and Jan Glendening, State Director of The Nature Conservancy in Iowa. Panelists will speak on the ongoing water quality discussion in the state in an attempt to further educate business, civic and community leaders in Greater Des Moines (DSM).
Future Public Policy Issue Forum events will focus on mental health and housing. More details regarding dates, times, locations and speakers will be announced in coming weeks. The Partnership is a nonpartisan organization.
