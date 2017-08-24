Just Released

Great Beginnings for Families

Parents are the most influential people in their children’s lives. Although sometimes challenging, one’s role as a parent can be very rewarding and fulfilling as they guide and encourage their children to develop into caring, confident, respectful, responsible and healthy individuals. Beginning Aug. 28, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in partnership with Waukee Family YMCA will be offering Great Beginnings for Families. In this five-week skills-building program, the following topics will be covered: positive discipline and guidance, helping children resolve conflict, basic principles of child development, handling uncomfortable emotions and feelings and encouraging learning through play.

“Our goal is to help parents realize the strengths they already have along with gaining some new knowledge, skills and techniques to assist them in providing and building a solid foundation to raise awesome children and create a happy, healthy family,” says Lisa Mickelson, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach educator and Great Beginnings facilitator. “Parents will come away from this course with more confidence in their abilities as parents and reduce behavior problems along with encouraging and supporting their children as they grow.”

Great Beginnings for Families will take place on Mondays, Aug. 28 to Oct. 2 (no class on Labor Day) from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the Waukee Family YMCA located at 210 Warrior Lane in Waukee. Registration is $10 per family. Families can register by stopping by or calling the YMCA at 515-987-9996. Free child care will be provided for all who attend. For more information, contact Lisa Mickelson at lmickel@iastate.edu or 515-993-4281. Families do not need to be YMCA members to attend.