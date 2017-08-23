Outlets of Des Moines Reveals Next Round of Retailers

Des Moines, Iowa (August 23, 2017) – Outlets of Des Moines revealed the next round of stores today along with a chance to win a $1,000 Outlets of Des Moines shopping spree for the highly-anticipated outlet center that will open on October 20. Through Friday, August 25, stores will be announced daily during a “Beat the Heat. Fall into Savings” sweepstakes hosted via Outlets of Des Moines Facebook page.

Stores announced today include:

Brooks Brothers Factory Store

ASICS

Toys “R” Us Express

OshKosh B’gosh

Kay Jewelers Outlet

Book Warehouse

Retailers that were previously announced include Nike Factory Store, LOFT Outlet, Francesca’s, Carter’s Babies and Kids, Zales Outlet, Lids, Teriyaki Boys,Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, Bath & Body Works, Lane Bryant Outlet, Fragrance Outlet, VF Outlet and Charley’s Philly Steaks.

Eager shoppers should check Facebook (@OutletsofDesMoines) each day at 10 a.m. or Instagram and Twitter (@OutletsofDSM) for a new list of stores. Shoppers will have the opportunity to enter the “Beat the Heat. Fall into Savings” sweepstakes at www.facebook.com/OutletsofDesMoines through September 21, 2017.

About Outlets of Des Moines

Outlets of Des Moines will share the same Altoona exit as popular area attractions and retailers such as Adventureland Amusement Park; Prairie Meadows Casino, Racetrack & Hotel; and Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World. The center will include some of the nation’s most popular brand names. Outlets of Des Moines is a project of Massachusetts-based New England Development and is scheduled to open on October 20, 2017. For additional information about Outlets of Des Moines and its progress, visit www.OutletsofDesMoines.com

About New England Development