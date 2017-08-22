Just Released

Community Youth Concepts’ 8th Annual Sidewalk Chalk Flood takes place on Saturday

Urbandale, Iowa — Want to show off your creativity and add your own art to Urbandale’s Walker Johnson Park? Here’s your chance!

Saturday, August 26, Community Youth Concepts and the City of Urbandale will co-host the eighth annual Sidewalk Chalk Flood, a family focused, fun event to encourage creativity and community and “erase” boredom. All ages are invited to collect their free sidewalk chalk and flood Walker Johnson Park with color and personal works of art. There will also be a 3-D chalk artist on-site throughout the event with the audience able to get into the action art-based activities, music, games and more.

The event will be held:

Saturday, August 26

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

E.J. Giovenetti Shelter, Walker Johnson Park, Urbandale

This event is free and open to the public

“The Sidewalk Chalk Flood is a fun opportunity for the community to come together as they cover the sidewalks with their dreams and designs and learn about opportunities to engage in the community,” said Community Youth Concepts’ Executive Director Amy Croll.

The event is co-sponsored by Community Youth Concepts and City of Urbandale and is supported by Bravo and NCMIC Group, Inc. To learn more about the event, contact Community Youth Concepts at info@cyconcepts.org. Media are welcome and encouraged to attend.