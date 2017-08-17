Waukee Crime Stoppers and the Waukee Police Department Seek the Public’s Assisstance in Arson Case

REWARD OF UP TO $500 FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST OF THE SUSPECT(S) IN THIS CASE.

Waukee Crime Stoppers and the Waukee Police Department need the public’s assistance identifying the person or persons responsible for Arson.

On Monday, August 14, 2017, at approximately 5:45 a.m., a fire was reported at 550 N.E. Brookshire Drive in Waukee, IA. An unknown suspect, or suspects, set fire to the interior of the house located at the above address. It appears that a fire was started earlier the night before on August 13 and then the suspect or suspects returned in the early hours of Monday August 14 and started a second fire inside the residence causing extensive property damage.