Just Released

National Certification Awarded to Ankeny Business Woman

Kathy Evert, owner of KJ Signs, LLC dba Signarama-Ankeny, has received the designation as a Certified Woman Business Enterprise (WBE) from the National Women Business Owners Corporation (NWBOC). The certification was awarded August 15. KJ Signs is 100 percent woman-owned and woman-controlled by Evert.

The WBE certification offers the business entity and the owner a chance to be vetted within the federal and state procurement arena. When certified, the business is able to bid on open market solicitations that only a certified business and/or owner are able to submit proposals for. Even without a set-aside designation the business is vetted, and this affords a slight advantage on open market bids that do not contain a certification designation. These opportunities exist within the federal and state procurement systems.

KJ Signs, LLC was formed in April 2016, operates two franchise brands – Signarama-Ankeny and YESCO Des Moines – and provides a custom, one-stop sign business for central Iowa. The YESCO division was added earlier in 2017. Owner Kathy Evert said “obtaining both the Targeted Small Business (TSB) Designation in Iowa and the National Certification as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE) were written goals in my business plan and am grateful to have these designations. Government entities and corporations often have set goals for doing business with small businesses and woman-owned businesses and I will continue to position this company to participate in those opportunities.”

Signarama-Ankeny and YESCO Des Moines is located in the Woodside Business Park on N.E. 14th Street; 1450 N.E. 69th Place, Suite 55 in Ankeny. Hours are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; phone 515.216.1240, website www.signarama-ankeny.com and www.yesco.com/desmoines.

ABOUT SIGNARAMA

Signarama was founded in 1986 and is part of a successful system of business-to-business franchise brands and development services under the United Franchise Group. As part of the $49 billion-plus worldwide sign market, Signarama has been at the forefront of the sign industry for more than two decades.

ABOUT YESCO

YESCO, Young Electric Sign Company, has been serving the western United States since 1920. YESCO is one of the largest custom sign companies in the country. Since 1920, YESCO has set the standard for quality, innovation and service in the sign and lighting industry. Our mission is to provide customers with the highest quality service at the greatest possible value. In 2011, YESCO began to franchise its unique and proprietary business model across the remaining states and internationally.