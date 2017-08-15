Hy-Vee’s Best Cake and Floral Designers Compete in Extreme Challenges

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 15, 2017) — Forty-five area designers will compete this week for company’s top designer titles. Hy-Vee’s most creative cake and floral designers from the Des Moines area will compete this week in front of spectators at Jordan Creek Mall during the semifinals of Hy-Vee’s Extreme Cake and Floral Challenges. The Extreme Floral Challenge will be today, and the Extreme Cake Challenge will be held on Thursday. Winners will earn a trip to the finals of the companywide competitions.

The cake designers will have three hours to decorate a specialty cake of their choosing and 12 cupcakes. The entrants are judged on the cakes’ technical appearance, icing appearance and level of difficulty.

“Hy-Vee has some of the best designers in the business, and we love to showcase their creations,” said Tony Byington, vice president of bakery operations at Hy-Vee, Inc. “Many customers walk through our stores every day but don’t realize the level of talent we have in our bakeries. This competition brings our designers together to collaborate and learn new techniques.”

Nearby, Hy-Vee floral designers will be creating five arrangements in 2.5 hours, and will be judged on originality, craftsmanship/mechanics, elements of design, composition, and use of space and balance.

“It is absolutely amazing to watch our designers in action and see their creativity come alive,” said Susan Jones, group vice president of fashion/floral/beauty at Hy-Vee. “The Extreme Floral Challenge offers an opportunity to showcase individual talent and overall talent by our floral team.”

Prizes will be given for first ($600), second ($300) and third place ($200). The top two cake designers and the top two floral designers will earn a spot in the company finals in Des Moines on Nov. 11, where designers will be judged by a panel of experts, including previous Challenge winners. Final Hy-Vee Extreme Challenge prizes are first ($2,000), second ($1,000) and third ($750). The final cake competition will also name a Decorator’s Choice winner with a prize of $1,000.

There are 213 designers competing in six semifinal events throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state territory in the 2017 Extreme Cake and Floral Challenges.

WHAT: 2017 Hy-Vee Extreme Cake and Floral Challenges — Des Moines Semifinals

WHEN: Extreme Floral Challenge

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Today (Tuesday)

Extreme Cake Challenge

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday

WHERE: Jordan Creek Mall

101 Jordan Creek Parkway