JAZZ VOCALIST COMES TO CASPE TERRACE IN WAUKEE

More than 35 years after her debut, Jay Clayton is still the most sought after singer in jazz — a specialist in scat who’s also expert in finding new meanings in the melodies and lyrics of classic popular songs. Jay will demonstrate that skill on September 19, when she brings her “Who’s Harry?” project” to Caspe Terrace.

Harry is Harry Warren, an often overlooked composer who gave us tunes such as “At Last”, “There Will Never Be Another You”, “September In The Rain”, “I Only Have Eyes For You” and “You’re My Everything”.

Jay will be joined by pianist John DiMartino and saxophonist Frank Perowsky, a 1953 Roosevelt High grad who has spent the last 60 years as a first-call reed player on the New York scene.

Expect an evening of familiar songs from the Great American Songbook sung in true jazz fashion in the intimate setting of Caspe Terrace in Waukee.